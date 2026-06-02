Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,343 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $35,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $274.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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