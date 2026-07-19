Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,872 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 46,513 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Cigna Group worth $151,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7%

Cigna Group stock opened at $281.72 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $315.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $286.68 and its 200-day moving average is $280.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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