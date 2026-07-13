Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,149 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 33,035 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,676 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 325,000 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $93,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,862,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $293.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $315.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $285.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.76.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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