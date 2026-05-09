Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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