Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,263 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Cintas were worth $29,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.46 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from a "cautious" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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