Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Boosted by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431,124 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $264,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.81.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $91.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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