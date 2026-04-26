Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,370 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,213 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Citigroup hits 52-week high after earnings beat, AI launch

Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Zacks Analyst Blog

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Citi Announces Offers to Purchase Notes

Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Neutral Sentiment: Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Citigroup Entities Exit Substantial Holder Status in Elevra Lithium

Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC disclosures show Edward Skyler sold 25,000 Citi shares (mid‑April), which can be interpreted as profit‑taking after the rally and may create short‑term selling pressure even if the sale is for personal liquidity. Edward Skyler Sells 25,000 Shares SEC Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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