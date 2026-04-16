Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839,880 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of Citigroup worth $448,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of C stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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