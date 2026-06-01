Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,761 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 11,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum.

Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Top Research Reports for Citigroup, TotalEnergies & AppLovin

Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Citigroup Inc. (C) Anchors Wealth Hiring in Asia

News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional holdings data show major investors trimming positions, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, which may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger operating trends.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $125.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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