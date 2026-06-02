Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $205,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $298,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Report on C

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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