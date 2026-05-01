Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company's stock worth $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company's stock worth $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citi to $135.50 and kept an "overweight" rating — the upgrade signals Street confidence and provides near-term upside support for the stock. Benzinga: JPMorgan raises price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citi to $135.50 and kept an "overweight" rating — the upgrade signals Street confidence and provides near-term upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Senior hiring push in Asia and Japan (including an infrastructure lead) underpins Citi’s cross-border M&A and transaction ambitions — evidence of revenue-growth initiatives that could lift fees and market share over time. Citigroup targets Japan, China senior hires

Senior hiring push in Asia and Japan (including an infrastructure lead) underpins Citi’s cross-border M&A and transaction ambitions — evidence of revenue-growth initiatives that could lift fees and market share over time. Positive Sentiment: Citi picked up a nomination for digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services) — bolsters its position in payments and tokenization initiatives that could open new fee streams if adoption accelerates. BeInCrypto: Citi nomination

Citi picked up a nomination for digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services) — bolsters its position in payments and tokenization initiatives that could open new fee streams if adoption accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Federal Reserve’s recent decision to hold rates keeps macro policy in a holding pattern — stabilizes short-term rates but leaves margins and loan demand sensitive to future Fed moves and geopolitical risk. ET: Fed holds rates

Federal Reserve’s recent decision to hold rates keeps macro policy in a holding pattern — stabilizes short-term rates but leaves margins and loan demand sensitive to future Fed moves and geopolitical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/ownership filing: Citigroup issued participation notifications — routine disclosures that are informational rather than market-moving unless followed by larger transactions. GlobeNewswire: Participation notifications

Regulatory/ownership filing: Citigroup issued participation notifications — routine disclosures that are informational rather than market-moving unless followed by larger transactions. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Citi paid ex‑JPMorgan banker Vis Raghavan ~$52M despite past bullying allegations have drawn press scrutiny — raises governance and reputational questions that could pressure sentiment and invite investor/employee questions about hiring oversight. Inc: Citi hired exec amid allegations

Reports that Citi paid ex‑JPMorgan banker Vis Raghavan ~$52M despite past bullying allegations have drawn press scrutiny — raises governance and reputational questions that could pressure sentiment and invite investor/employee questions about hiring oversight. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/features highlighting the difficulty of Citi’s repeated restructurings under CEO Jane Fraser underscore execution risk — investors may demand proof that cost cuts and business shifts translate into sustained ROE improvement. Yahoo Finance: Jane Fraser and Citi’s restructuring

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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