Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $11.59 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,089 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

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Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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