Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,305 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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