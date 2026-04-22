Clarity Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 169,424 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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