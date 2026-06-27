Clark Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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