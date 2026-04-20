Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Clark Asset Management LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holding in Invesco QQQ by 16.1%, buying 1,745 shares to own 12,608 shares valued at about $7.745 million, which is roughly 0.8% of the fund's portfolio and its 23rd largest position.
  • Invesco QQQ opened at $648.85 (1‑year range $427.93–$650.00) and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 ($2.93 annualized, ~0.5% yield); sentiment is mixed—wall‑street support and momentum for mega‑cap tech contrast with warnings about Fed pressure, liquidity risk and potential near‑term drawdowns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Clark Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $601.69 and its 200 day moving average is $610.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $427.93 and a 1 year high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines