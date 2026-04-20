Clark Asset Management LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Clark Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $601.69 and its 200 day moving average is $610.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $427.93 and a 1 year high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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