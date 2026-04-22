Clayton Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,417 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 288.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Clayton Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.

Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.

Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.

Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.

Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.

Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.

Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.

Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.28 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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