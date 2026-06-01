Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 95,532 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 404.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 26,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,105,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $52,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,302,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 233,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here