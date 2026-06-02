Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,632,000 after purchasing an additional 222,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,766,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 460,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $178.53.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $182.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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