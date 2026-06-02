Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sandisk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandisk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,368.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK opened at $1,761.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,093.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.86. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $1,804.00. The firm has a market cap of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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