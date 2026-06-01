Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CF Industries by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,190,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,336.56. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,193 shares of company stock worth $9,659,443 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $112.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. CF Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.69.

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About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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