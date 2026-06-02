Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $322.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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