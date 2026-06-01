Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $298,082,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:C opened at $125.73 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum.

Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Top Research Reports for Citigroup, TotalEnergies & AppLovin

Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Citigroup Inc. (C) Anchors Wealth Hiring in Asia

News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional holdings data show major investors trimming positions, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, which may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger operating trends.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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