Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $970.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $557.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $981.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Analyst price target update

UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Micron valuation check article

Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. AI memory boom article

Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Hedge fund activity article

Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Bearish downgrade article

Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s new AI memory chip and ongoing rivalry with SK Hynix underscore that competition in high-margin AI memory remains intense. Samsung rivalry article

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $595.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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