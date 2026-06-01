Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $450.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.47 and a 12-month high of $462.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $397.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,944,800. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $470.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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