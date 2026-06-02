Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,015 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Qualcomm by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,018 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Qualcomm by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,047,100 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $179,106,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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