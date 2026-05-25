Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,696 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,669 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $41,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,291,058 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $446,550,000 after buying an additional 1,879,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.13 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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