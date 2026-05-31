Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $163,057,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Article Title

Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Article Title

Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Sandisk as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, especially because agentic AI and other workloads require far more memory capacity, tightening supply and supporting pricing power. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,694.98 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,073.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.72. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $1,708.83. The stock has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,625.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,368.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here