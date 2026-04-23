Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,253 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Clearwater Analytics worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company's stock.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 868,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -172.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,082,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 207,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,855,174.08. This represents a 30.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,746,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 138,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,249,487.20. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 780,842 shares of company stock worth $18,358,880 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CWAN. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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