Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB is Tieton Capital Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,984 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the quarter. Climb Global Solutions makes up approximately 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Climb Global Solutions worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 302,880 shares of the company's stock worth $40,840,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,416 shares of the company's stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 42,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,194 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,817,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,460 shares of the company's stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company's stock.

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Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $36.26.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $182.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 34,000 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,045. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,045.08. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Climb Global Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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