Climber Capital SA Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,766 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. President Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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