Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 618,662 shares of the company's stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after acquiring an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price target on Cloudflare and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -864.96 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.93 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,981,473.58. The trade was a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $4,858,969.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,403. This trade represents a 42.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 577,525 shares of company stock worth $118,153,351 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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