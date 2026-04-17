CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cameco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Cameco Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Cameco's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Cameco to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

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