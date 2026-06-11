CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 737.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in CME Group were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CME Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1,325.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

More CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Article Title

CME Group launched , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Positive Sentiment: CME Group and Morningstar announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Article Title

CME Group and Morningstar announced an to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders maintained CME’s Class B governance structure and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Article Title

Shareholders and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Neutral Sentiment: CME also announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Article Title

CME also announced its for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about short interest and options activity suggest traders are watching CME closely, but those items do not yet point to a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $263.80 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.56 and a 1-year high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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