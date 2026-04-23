CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $285.71 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $251.90 and a one year high of $329.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CME Group from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on CME Group from $347.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $309.94.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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