CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 68,132 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $85,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

CME Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $285.71 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.90 and a 12-month high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

More CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on CME Group from $347.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $309.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here