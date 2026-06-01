CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 61,735 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.69% of CMS Energy worth $145,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,301 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,869,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,172 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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