CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,292 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 286,020 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 0.9% of Nuance Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock worth $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,583 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock worth $282,868,000 after buying an additional 3,841,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,705,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 323.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,776,930 shares of the company's stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 3,647,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 317.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,100,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.8%

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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