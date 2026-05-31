CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,323,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 629,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.35% of CNH Industrial worth $39,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 938,035 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

See Also

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