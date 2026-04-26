Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,426 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,013 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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