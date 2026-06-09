CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,883 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CocaCola worth $414,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,083,296,000 after purchasing an additional 923,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after purchasing an additional 433,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company's stock worth $2,816,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 675,921 shares of company stock worth $53,939,810 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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