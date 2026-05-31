CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,510 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $60,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 630,963 shares of company stock worth $50,016,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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