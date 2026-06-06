CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by 111 Capital

111 Capital cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,341 shares during the period. 111 Capital's holdings in CocaCola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Trading Up 3.7%

KO stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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