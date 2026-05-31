CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,521 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in CocaCola were worth $62,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Stock Down 1.8%

KO stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,963 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,979. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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