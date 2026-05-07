CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,521 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,067 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 347,935 shares of the company's stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its position in CocaCola by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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