CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,689 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock worth $690,311,000 after purchasing an additional 198,886 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $75.20 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $323.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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