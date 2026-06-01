CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Lowered by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,287 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,514 shares of company stock worth $44,183,386. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $78.96 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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