COFG Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,267 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here