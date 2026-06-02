COFG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARM news, insider William Abbey sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.81, for a total transaction of $1,444,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,327,221.49. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 40,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $8,802,315.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,466 shares of company stock valued at $58,946,033.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $421.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $431.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.73, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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