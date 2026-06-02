COFG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

COFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of COFG Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $392.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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